Why is Biden Asking Israel to Respect Its Own Proposal? – Palestine Chronicle Explains (VIDEO)

US President Joe Biden has finally called on Israel to accept a ceasefire, the ceasefire that he claims is their own.
Biden also urged Hamas to do the same, despite the group having already accepted a ceasefire on May 6.
In a televised speech on Friday, the American President sent a message to the Israeli leadership and people, urging them to take the opportunity in front of them. What was interesting was his focus on encouraging Tel Aviv to adopt a ceasefire that they supposedly drafted.
Palestine Chronicles’ Robert Inlakesh explains what is next.
(The Palestine Chronicle)
