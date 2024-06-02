Why is Biden Asking Israel to Respect Its Own Proposal? – Palestine Chronicle Explains (VIDEO)

June 2, 2024 Articles, Features, Videos
Why is Biden asking Israel to respect its own proposal? Palestine Chronicle explains. (Photo: video grab)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

US President Joe Biden has finally called on Israel to accept a ceasefire, the ceasefire that he claims is their own.

Biden also urged Hamas to do the same, despite the group having already accepted a ceasefire on May 6.

In a televised speech on Friday, the American President sent a message to the Israeli leadership and people, urging them to take the opportunity in front of them. What was interesting was his focus on encouraging Tel Aviv to adopt a ceasefire that they supposedly drafted.

Palestine Chronicles’ Robert Inlakesh explains what is next. 

(The Palestine Chronicle)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*