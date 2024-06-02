‘Catastrophic Situation’ – Chile Joins South Africa in Genocide Case Against Israel at ICJ

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Boric highlighted the “catastrophic humanitarian situation” in Gaza and urged the international community to respond decisively.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric announced on Saturday that his country will join South Africa in its case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing Israel of genocide in the devastating war on Gaza.

“Chile will become a party to and support the case that South Africa presented against Israel before the International Court of Justice in The Hague,” Boric stated.

Chile has recognized Palestine as a state since 2011.

Boric has previously said Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza has “no justification” and is “unacceptable.”

Muy bien aquí el Pdte. Boric @GabrielBoric

La situación en Gaza requiere de medidas decididas.

Chile anuncia que se hará parte del proceso iniciado por Sudáfrica 🇿🇦 contra Israel 🇮🇱 ante @CIJ_ICJ por violación a Convención contra el Genocidio. pic.twitter.com/cwR5xUAXGA — Claudio Nash (@cnashr) June 1, 2024

Plausible Risk of Genocide

On December 29, the South African government brought the case against Israel before the ICJ, accusing it of “genocidal acts” in its military campaign in Gaza.

Public hearings on South Africa’s request were held on January 11 and 12.

In January, the ICJ called on Israel to avoid actions that could lead to genocide and to facilitate humanitarian access to Gaza.

A few weeks later, South Africa requested additional measures in response to Israel’s announced intention to attack Rafah, but the court rejected this request.

At the beginning of March, South Africa renewed its request for emergency measures against Israel.

Later that month, the court ordered Israel to ensure the delivery of “urgent humanitarian aid” to Gaza, in light of “a famine that has begun to spread” in the war-torn Strip.

Genocide Case

Recently, countries including Libya, Egypt, and Turkiye announced their intention to support South Africa’s lawsuit in the genocide case against Israel in the ICJ.

These hearings are part of an ongoing case in which Israel is accused of genocide.

It is important to note that the rulings and orders of the ICJ are binding and cannot be appealed, although the court has no enforcement mechanism.

However, an order against a country can damage its international reputation and set a legal precedent.

Staggering Death Toll

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 36,439 Palestinians have been killed, and 82,627 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(The Palestine Chronicle)