Within the Course of One Hour – Resistance Roundup – Day 385

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

While a tank belonging to the 196th battalion of the 460th armored brigade was firing at Kamal Adwan Hospital, in Beit Lahia, Palestinian fighters managed to blow it up.

It is difficult to produce a tally of Israeli military losses today.

What is known, however, is that, per the admission of Israeli media, the Israeli army suffered many ‘difficult security incidents’, not only in south Lebanon but in Gaza as well.

According to Israeli sources, ten Iten officers and soldiers were killed and more than 20 others were wounded in fighting with Hezbollah, in the course of one day.

According to Hezbollah, however, the Israeli losses were much more significant. Within the course of one hour, Hezbollah declared it targeted and destroyed five Merkava tanks, suggesting that the nature of the battles, at least from Hezbollah’s side, has entered a new phase.

The Gaza battlefield, despite the total destruction and extermination of northern Gaza, is as difficult as ever.

According to the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (KAN), the tank had a crew of four, three of whom were killed and one wounded.

Many other resistance operations were also reported in Gaza and south Lebanon.



Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“During a complex ambush, the Al-Qassam Brigades targeted two Zionist troop carriers with Al-Yassin 105 and Tandem shells, and a “D9” military bulldozer with an explosive device near the Martyr Imad Aqel Mosque, east of Jabaliya camp, northern Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam fighters sniped a Zionist soldier with a Qassam Ghoul rifle in the Razan area north of Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam Brigades targeted an Israeli military vehicle with a Shuath explosive device on Al-Qasasib Street in Jabaliya Camp, northern Gaza Strip

“Our fighters sniped a Zionist soldier in the vicinity of the Civil Administration, east of Jabaliya Camp.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“We bombed, with 60-caliber standard mortar shells, Zionist enemy soldiers and vehicles invading the Qasasib area in the middle of Jabaliya camp, northern Gaza Strip.

“Our fighters targeted a Zionist D9 military bulldozer with an RBG shell that penetrated Al-Sikka Street, east of Jabaliya camp.

“After our fighters returned from the clashes, they confirmed that they were able to target a Zionist military vehicle by detonating a Thaqib barrel bomb planted in advance, in the vicinity of the Indonesian Hospital, northeast of Jabaliya camp.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Carmel base (south of Haifa) with a qualitative missile barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 01:00 AM on Friday 25-10-2024, targeted a gathering of the Israeli enemy forces in the Manara settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 11:00 AM on Friday 25-10-2024, targeted the Habushit site.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 01:30 AM on Friday 25-10-2024, targeted a gathering of the Israeli enemy forces in the Malikiyah settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 01:10 PM on Friday 25-10-2024, targeted a gathering of the Israeli enemy forces on the outskirts of Marwahin with two guided missiles, inflicting confirmed casualties on them.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 01:20 PM on Friday 25-10-2024, targeted a Merkava tank on the outskirts of Marwahin with a guided missile, leading to its burning and the killing and wounding of its crew.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 01:20 PM on Friday 25-10-2024, targeted a gathering of the Israeli enemy forces in the Shoumera barracks with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 01:30 PM on Friday 25-10-2024, launched an aerial attack with a squadron of attack drones on the Baghdadi site, hitting its targets precisely.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 01:35 PM on Friday 25-10-2024, targeted a gathering of the Israeli enemy forces on the eastern outskirts of Aitaroun with artillery shells.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 01:50 PM on Friday 25-10-2024, targeted a gathering of the Israeli enemy forces on the eastern outskirts of Aitaroun with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 1:50 PM on Friday 25-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the Malikiyah settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 08:00 PM on Friday 25-10-2024, targeted a gathering of the Israeli enemy forces on the eastern outskirts of Al-Taybeh with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 9:00 AM on Friday 25-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces between Misgav Am and Al-Odaisseh with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 1:00 PM on Friday 25-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the vicinity of the Marj site with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 1:00 PM on Friday 25-10-2024, bombed the settlement of Karmiel with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 4:15 PM on Friday 25-10-2024, bombed the occupied city of Safad with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance launched an air attack at 5:00 pm on Friday 25-10-2024 with a squadron of attack drones on the Filon base (the headquarters and emergency warehouses of the 36th and 210th Divisions) east of the city of Safad, and hit their targets accurately.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 5:00 PM on Friday 25-10-2024, targeted two Merkava tanks on the outskirts of the town of Odaisseh with two guided missiles, which led to their burning and the killing and wounding of their personnel.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 4:35 pm on Friday 25-10-2024, targeted a Merkava tank near the Misgav Am site with a guided missile, destroying it and killing and wounding its crew.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 4:35 pm on Friday 25-10-2024, targeted a Merkava tank on the Markaba-Odaisseh road with a guided missile, destroying it and killing and wounding its crew, and forcing an accompanying Zionist force to withdraw to the Al-Abad site.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance in the Air Defense Units confronted a Hermes-450 drone over the Nabatiyeh Iqlim region with a surface-to-air missile and forced it to leave Lebanese airspace.

“An Israeli ground force supported by a Merkava tank advanced towards Houla at 05:00 in the afternoon of Friday 25-10-2024, and upon its arrival at the ambush point, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it with a guided missile, which led to its destruction and the deaths and injuries of its crew. They showered the Israeli ground force with machine guns and rockets, killing and wounding them.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted, at 5:00 pm on Friday 25-10-2024, a gathering of Israeli enemy forces on the outskirts of the town of Houla with a barrage of rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 5:20 pm on Friday 25-10-2024, targeted a zionist force consisting of 12 soldiers on the outskirts of the town of Odaisseh with a guided missile that caused confirmed injuries to them. After 20 minutes, a Hummer military vehicle intervened with 4 soldiers inside to support the first force, so the fighters targeted it with a guided missile, which led to their deaths and injuries.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted, at 5:30 pm on Friday 25-10-2024, the enemy’s artillery position in Neveh Ziv with a barrage of rockets.

“The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted, at 5:45 pm on Friday 25-10-2024, a gathering of Israeli forces at the Al-Manara site with artillery shells.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 5:45 pm on Friday 25-10-2024, bombed the occupied city of Safad with a barrage of rockets.

“The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted, at 5:45 pm on Friday 25-10-2024, an Israeli force consisting of 4 soldiers near a vehicle in the Wazzani neighborhood in the town of Kfar Kila, killing and wounding them.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 6:00 PM on Friday 25-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces on the outskirts of the town of Houla with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 5:50 PM on Friday 25-10-2024, targeted a second Israeli force consisting of 3 soldiers near a vehicle in the Wazzani neighborhood in the town of Kfar Kila, inflicting deaths and injuries on them.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 3:00 PM on Friday 25-10-2024, targeted a gathering of enemy Israeli forces east of the town of Markaba with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 4:00 PM on Friday 25-10-2024, targeted for the second time a gathering of enemy Israeli forces east of the town of Markaba with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 5:00 PM on Friday 25-10-2024, targeted for the third time a gathering of enemy Israeli forces east of the town of Markaba with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 6:00 PM on Friday 25-10-2024, targeted a gathering of enemy Israeli forces between Kfar Kila and Metulla with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 6:00 PM on Friday 25-10-2024, bombed the settlement of Hatzor with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 5:30 PM on Friday 25-10-2024, targeted a gathering of enemy Israeli forces in the settlement of Misgav Am with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 7:00 PM on Friday 25-10-2024, targeted a gathering of enemy Israeli forces in the Beit Hillel base with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 7:30 PM on Friday 25-10-2024, targeted a gathering of enemy Israeli forces in the settlement of Manara with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 7:30 PM on Friday 25-10-2024, targeted a gathering of enemy Israeli forces at the Kfar Kila crossing with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 8:00 PM on Friday 25-10-2024, bombed the settlement of Katzrin with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Ramat David air base with a qualitative missile.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)