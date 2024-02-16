‘Word Genocide Makes Me Queasy’ – Sanders Slammed in Ireland for Gaza Stance (VIDEO)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Pro-Palestinian activists on Thursday disrupted an event in University College Dublin (UCD) featuring Bernie Sanders, accusing him of being a ‘genocide denier.’

The 83-year-old former US Presidential candidate is currently in Ireland to promote his book ‘It’s OK To Be Angry At Capitalism’.

In a video widely circulated on social media, Sanders is heard as saying that he will try to persuade the Biden Administration to call for a “humanitarian pause or ceasefire in order to provide the desperately needed aid.”

However, he said that he is just “a little bit queasy” about the use of the word “genocide”. “We have to be careful about it,” Sanders stated.

The International Court of Justice, per the request of South Africa, has ruled on January 26 that there are legal grounds for the accusation that Israeli is carrying out a genocide against the Palestinian people.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 28,775 Palestinians have been killed, and 68,552 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip. Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

‘It Is Genocide’

As Sanders began expressing his discomfort about the use of the term, a participant in the event interrupted the US senator while shouting: “It is a genocide.”

Another activist, a women, yelled: “What’s your definition of genocide?” to which Sanders did not respond.

“Bernie, you have funded Zionism yourself,” a third activist shouted, adding: “You have funded the Israeli settler state. Here you are, pretending you aren’t.”

“It is disgusting. Liar liar, genocide denier!” the activist continued.

Bernie Sanders was discrediting the use of genocide to describe what the Israelis are doing to Palestinians saying the word made him "queasy" … and he was shamed for it in Ireland yesterday. Pro-humanity protesters disrupted an event in UCD in Dublin featuring the former US… pic.twitter.com/LyENyk7AKZ — Johann Spischak (@SDGMasterglass) February 16, 2024

According to Irish media, Sanders “replied to say that it’s not helpful to disrupt meetings, insisting that ‘slogans are not solutions’.”

However, the criticism did not only come from Irish students.

The Irish Star newspaper reported that Irish politician Richard Boyd Barrett has also slammed Sanders for his stance in the first weeks of the genocidal Israeli war, when he repeatedly refused to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Moral Inconsistency

“I respected Bernie Sanders until he refused to call for a ceasefire in Gaza for the first 2 months of #IsraeliGenocide and still refuses to call what Israel is doing a genocide,” the Irish politician said.

“Like our government he legitimized the ‘self-defense’ propaganda which justified the Gaza slaughter,” Barrett continued.

In November, Sanders said during an interview with CNN that the ceasefire was not a viable option.

“I don’t know how you can have a ceasefire, (a) permanent ceasefire, with an organization like Hamas, which is dedicated to turmoil and chaos and destroying the state of Israel,” he said.

When Sanders made that statement, well-over 9,000 Palestinians, including more than 4,000 children, had already been killed by Israel.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

(The Palestine Chronicle)