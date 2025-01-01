Yemen Intensifies Operations – Second US Drone Downed in 72 Hours

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Yemeni Armed Forces escalate operations, downing US drones and targeting Israeli military sites in support of Gaza.

The Yemeni Armed Forces shot down an American MQ-9 drone while it was conducting “hostile missions in the airspace” of the Marib province, spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced on Wednesday.

“The aircraft was shot down with a locally-made surface-to-air missile,” Saree said.

He added that this was “the second plane that our air defenses have been able to shoot down within 72 hours and the fourteenth of its type” in its efforts to support the Palestinian struggle against Israeli occupation.

The YAF, affiliated with the Ansarallah movement, has vowed to continue their operations in support of Gaza and that “these operations will not stop until the aggression on Gaza stops and the siege is lifted.”

‘Technologically Advanced’

On Saturday, the YAF also shot down an American MQ-9 drone with a locally made surface-to-air missile while “it was carrying out hostile missions” in the skies of al-Bayda Governorate.

The armed forces also announced that it had targeted Israel’s Nevatim air base situated in the Negev region in the south using a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile.

In a recent article, the Washington Post cited an Israeli official as saying that the Yemeni Armed Forces was “more technologically advanced than perceived by many” and should not be “underrated.”

Ongoing Genocide

The ongoing Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip, which began on October 7, 2023, has led to a humanitarian crisis of unprecedented scale. As the death toll among besieged and starved Palestinian civilians continues to rise daily, Israel is currently facing charges of genocide against Palestinians before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Israeli airstrikes on Jabaliya kill 21 Palestinians, most of them children. Rain floods 1,500+ tents of the displaced, compounding their suffering. Resistance responds with rockets as violence escalates. 📲 Read more: https://t.co/4anG8Ujius pic.twitter.com/VcinTdFgbQ — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 1, 2025

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, at least 45,541 Palestinians have been killed, and 108,338 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023. The toll is expected to rise further, with at least 11,000 people still unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes across Gaza.

The war, which Palestinians call “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood,” began after a military operation carried out by Hamas on Israeli territory. Israel reports that 1,200 of its soldiers and civilians were killed during the initial attack on October 7. However, Israeli media have raised concerns that a significant number of Israeli casualties were caused by ‘friendly fire’ during the assault.

Humanitarian Disaster

Human rights organizations, both Palestinian and international, have reported that the overwhelming majority of the casualties in Gaza are women and children. The ongoing violence has also exacerbated an acute famine, with thousands of children among the dead, highlighting the severity of the humanitarian disaster.

#Gaza: heavy rain continues, tripling the misery. •⁠ ⁠Khan Younis: extensive damage with over 100 tents flooded.

•⁠ ⁠Around 500 families still live along the Gaza shoreline. Displaced people, already living through the unlivable due to the war, are now battling heavy… pic.twitter.com/f2nnMrQZsZ — UNRWA (@UNRWA) December 31, 2024

The war has displaced nearly two million people from their homes across Gaza, with the majority of the displaced forced into the already overcrowded southern region of the Strip. The population in Gaza remains trapped in the ongoing conflict, with little access to basic necessities such as food, water, and medical care.

