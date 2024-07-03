‘Attempt to Satisfy ICJ’ – Israeli State Prosecutor Seeks to Lay Incitement Charges Against Ben-Gvir

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The investigation is reportedly seen as “an attempt to satisfy the International Court of Justice that it is holding Israeli officials to account for such remarks.”

Israel’s state prosecutor Amit Aisman is reportedly seeking to open a criminal investigation into National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir for allegedly inciting violence against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, according to The Times of Israel.

The paper cited the Kan public broadcaster as having reported on Tuesday that “none of the officials involved believe an investigation would result in an indictment, much less a conviction, especially in light of Ben Gvir’s parliamentary immunity.”

The investigation is rather seen as “an attempt to satisfy the International Court of Justice that it is holding Israeli officials to account for such remarks,” the report said.

The far-right minister is known for inflammatory comments about the Palestinian population including a remark in November that “When we say that Hamas should be destroyed, it also means those who celebrate, those who support, and those who hand out candy — they’re all terrorists, and they should also be destroyed.”

The report said that South Africa cited this comment and other remarks in its case to the ICJ.

לא ייאמן! פרקליט המדינה מנסה להעמיד לדין שר ישראלי, על "הסתה" נגד אזרחי מדינת אויב שרקדו על הדם של החיילים שלנו ברחובות עזה בשבעה באוקטובר. ככה נראית תפירת תיקים בשידור חי, על ידי מערכות הדיפ-סטייט של היועצת המשפטית לממשלה. במקום שהשב"כ ופרקליט המדינה יעשו סיכולים ממוקדים בעזה,… pic.twitter.com/ut6VmkOb4e — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) July 2, 2024

‘Will Not Succeed’

“Unbelievable!” Ben-Gvir stated on X on Tuesday in response to the news. “Instead of the Shin Bet and the State Attorney doing targeted countermeasures in Gaza, they are trying to do targeted countermeasures to the minister in Israel. The attempt will not succeed.”

The Security Minister has also called for the deportation and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians saying in at a march in May “We must return to Gaza now! We are coming home!” and calling for the “voluntary migration” of the enclave’s population.

Recently, he ordered “minimum rights” to be implemented for thousands of Palestinian prisoners including a reduction in food rations claiming they were “deterrent” measures for “terrorist acts”. He also ordered the removal of electrical devices from prison cells, and “dramatically reduced” time in the showers.

‘Shot in the Head’

He has also reiterated calls for the death penalty for the prisoners as a ‘much simpler solution to overcrowding in Israeli jails.

On Sunday, he said in a video that “Prisoners should be shot in the head instead of being given more food.”

Released prisoners have shared testimonies of abuse and torture at the hands of Israeli forces, including starvation, sleep deprivation, beatings and rape.

Ben-Gvir has been formerly convicted on at least eight charges, including supporting a terrorist organization and incitement to racism against Palestinians.

Over 37,000 Killed

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 37,925 Palestinians have been killed, and 87,141 wounded. Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

