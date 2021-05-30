Report: Israeli Police Arrested 1,700 Palestinian Citizens of Israel

Israeli police have detained 1,700 Palestinians in Israel during the last two weeks, Anadolu Agency reported on Friday, adding that 300 aggressions were registered against Arabs and their properties.

According to the Arab Emergency Committee, which is affiliated with the High Committee for Arab Citizens in Israel, these detentions and aggressions came amidst the violent Israeli crackdown on protests staged by Arab citizens against Israeli aggression on Al-Aqsa Mosque and in solidarity with the Gaza Strip.

At least 70 percent of those arrested in an Israeli police round-up of those suspected of recent mob are Arab citizens of Israel. Three Israeli Jews were charged with the attempted murder of a driver thought to be an Arab. https://t.co/K4Bs2sIq0q — New York Times World (@nytimesworld) May 24, 2021

The Arab Emergency Committee confirmed that it is documenting Israeli aggression and the detentions of Arab citizens in Israel. The committee noted that the detention campaign has still not stopped, stating that about 100 Arab citizens are being detained every day.

The committee also documented more than 150 aggressions on individuals carried out by the Israeli police or settler gangs.

Israeli police is not declaring the number of detainees in #Haifa. Over 35 detainees have been denied legal consultation. Minor’s parents have been prevented from seeing them. Reports of excessive violence, during and after detention. @guardian @AFP @Reuters @jvpliveNY @theIMEU — Riya Al’Sanah (@RiyaAlsanah) May 14, 2021

On April 13, the Palestinians started their protests against the Israeli aggression on Palestinian worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque, as well as the Israeli plans to expel Palestinian families in Sheikh Jarrah.

The continuous Israeli aggression on Jerusalem prompted a reaction by the Palestinian factions. Israel carried out a brutal offensive on Gaza to deter this reaction, killing over 250 people, including 69 children, 40 women, 17 elderly, and wounded around 9,000 others, including 90 in critical condition.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)