Report: Israeli Police Arrested 1,700 Palestinian Citizens of Israel

May 30, 2021 Blog, News
Hundreds of Palestinians citizens of Israel were arrested following protests. (Photo: Activestills)

Israeli police have detained 1,700 Palestinians in Israel during the last two weeks, Anadolu Agency reported on Friday, adding that 300 aggressions were registered against Arabs and their properties.

According to the Arab Emergency Committee, which is affiliated with the High Committee for Arab Citizens in Israel, these detentions and aggressions came amidst the violent Israeli crackdown on protests staged by Arab citizens against Israeli aggression on Al-Aqsa Mosque and in solidarity with the Gaza Strip.

The Arab Emergency Committee confirmed that it is documenting Israeli aggression and the detentions of Arab citizens in Israel. The committee noted that the detention campaign has still not stopped, stating that about 100 Arab citizens are being detained every day.

The committee also documented more than 150 aggressions on individuals carried out by the Israeli police or settler gangs.

On April 13, the Palestinians started their protests against the Israeli aggression on Palestinian worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque, as well as the Israeli plans to expel Palestinian families in Sheikh Jarrah.

The continuous Israeli aggression on Jerusalem prompted a reaction by the Palestinian factions. Israel carried out a brutal offensive on Gaza to deter this reaction, killing over 250 people, including 69 children, 40 women, 17 elderly, and wounded around 9,000 others, including 90 in critical condition.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

