‘Your Hate, Our Love’ – Resistance Roundup – Day 313

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Following the successful operation, the fighters gather around a plate of fruits to experience a moment of “joy and delight.”

A quick comparison between the narrative of the Resistance at the start of the war and over 10 months later shows that the degree of determination of Palestinian fighters has grown stronger, not weaker.

In other words, it seems that Palestinians have adapted to the war, and are ready to continue for as long as it takes.

This can easily be detected in the language used by one of the fighters in Rafah before launching an operation targeting Israeli soldiers fortified inside the Indonesian Hospital in the Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood.

Addressing his message to Israel, “the oppressive, infidel, tyrannical entity that has transgressed against us, desecrating stone, people, and trees,” the fighter says:

“After nearly a year has passed, by Allah, who there is no deity but Him, we do not consider you at all, nor do we fear you even a little bit. We attack you every time because our reliance is on Allah; He is our protector, He is our strength. In what you hate, we find love.”

The language – situated in deep spirituality – the behavior – more emboldened yet confident – and even the body language all indicate a change in the attitude of the Palestinian resisters, one that must be troubling for Israel, which continues to lose the war everywhere in Gaza.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“WATCH: Targeting a zionist force barricaded inside the Indonesian Hospital in Tal Al-Sultan west of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip with an anti-fortification TBG shell and a second anti-personnel shell. “Notes: 0:15 – “‘Israel,’ the oppressive, infidel, tyrannical entity that has transgressed against us, desecrating stone, people, and trees, we tell them: After nearly a year has passed, by Allah, who there is no deity but Him, we do not consider you at all, nor do we fear you even a little bit. We attack you every time because our reliance is on Allah; He is our protector, He is our strength. In what you hate, we find love.” 1:10 – “Oh Lord, guide our strikes.” “Allah is the Greatest.”

In this video, Al-Qassam Brigades are seen targeting an Israeli force barricaded inside the Indonesian Hospital in Tal Al-Sultan west of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip with an anti-fortification TBG shell and a second anti-personnel shell. Translation Notes:

0:15 -… pic.twitter.com/hdjBgabJo4 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 14, 2024

1:33 – The first anti-fortification TBG shell. 1:36 – The second anti-personnel shell. 1:44 – “Allah is the Greatest. A prostration of thanks for the fighting brothers after executing the operation.” 1:51 – Evacuating killed and wounded enemy soldiers. 2:02 – “One of the fighters brought a basket of fruits as a treat so that they may rejoice in the victory granted by Allah. All honor, praise, and gratitude belong to Allah.” 2:04 – [On the sign]: “Joy and delight in the victory of Allah and His success.” “Tal Al-Hawa, Al-Farahin 2,Tal Al-Sultan” [Referring to operations in which Al-Qassam fighters replicated the famous red triangle with food.] Saturday 10/8/2024. 2:08 – [On the sign] “Tal Al-Sultan, Western Brigade.””

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“We bombarded with mortar shells a position of zionist enemy soldiers on the supply line in the Netzarim axis.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 08:35 AM on Tuesday, 14-08-2024, targeted the surveillance equipment at the Metulla site with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly and leading to its destruction. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 08:35 AM on Tuesday, 14-08-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the Shtula forest with rocket weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 10:50 AM on Tuesday, 14-08-2024, targeted the Baghdadi site with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 11:40 AM on Tuesday, 14-08-2024, targeted the Zebdine barracks in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 11:50 AM on Tuesday, 14-08-2024, targeted the Ramtha site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with rocket weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance launched an aerial attack with swarms of attack drones on a newly established gathering of enemy soldiers in northern Abirim, and hit their targets accurately. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Wednesday 14-08-2024, bombarded the settlement of Kiryat Shmona with salvos of Katyusha rockets. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance bombed the headquarters of the Sahel Battalion in the Beit Hillel barracks on Wednesday 8-14-2024 with a salvo of Katyusha rockets.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)