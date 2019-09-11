Abbas Threatens to End All Agreements if Israel Annexes Palestinian Land

If Israel annexes parts of the occupied West Bank, all agreements signed with Israel will end, warned the Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday, reports Anadolu Agency.

According to Palestine’s WAFA news agency, Abbas said in a statement:

“All agreements and their resulting obligations would end if the Israeli side annexes the Jordan Valley, the northern Dead Sea, and any part of the Palestinian territories occupied in 1967.”

Abbas’ remarks came in response to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s announcement that he would annex the Jordan Valley and a number of settlements if he wins next week’s Israeli election.

Abbas stressed that Palestinians “have the right to defend our rights and achieve our goals by all available means, regardless of the consequences.”

Netanyahu’s statements contradict UN resolutions and international law, he added.

Some 650,000 Israeli Jews currently live in more than 100 settlements built since 1967, when Israel occupied the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)