Elor Azaria, Who Killed Wounded Palestinian, to Be Released This Week (VIDEO)

May 7, 2018 Blog, News, Videos
Israeli soldier Sgt. Elor Azaria kisses girlfriend as he waits with his mother inside the military court in Tel Aviv. (Photo: via YouTube)

An Israeli Court is expected to order the release of Elor Azaria on Thursday, May 10. The Israeli soldier killed a Palestinian in cold blood in 2015. 

On March 24, 2015, Azaria killed Abdel Fattah Al-Sharif in the occupied city of Al-Khalil (Hebron).

Azaria was captured on video shooting in the head Al-Sharif, while he was lying wounded on the ground, unarmed and incapacitated.

After international pressure, Azaria was convicted by an Israeli military court of manslaughter. However, his sentence was shortened as he will be released this week after only serving nine months.

(PC, Social Media)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*