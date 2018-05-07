Elor Azaria, Who Killed Wounded Palestinian, to Be Released This Week (VIDEO)

An Israeli Court is expected to order the release of Elor Azaria on Thursday, May 10. The Israeli soldier killed a Palestinian in cold blood in 2015.

The Israeli soldier Elor Azaria, who shot unarmed Palestinian young man Abdul-Fattah Al-Sharif in the head as he was laying wounded on ground in occupied #Hebron in 2015, will be set free! pic.twitter.com/dAbEn1EJne — Quds News Network | #GreatReturnMarch (@QudsNen) May 7, 2018

On March 24, 2015, Azaria killed Abdel Fattah Al-Sharif in the occupied city of Al-Khalil (Hebron).

Elor Azaria, convicted after extra-judicial execution of wounded Palestinian, had sentence shortened from an absurdly short 18 months to 14. https://t.co/6MM18oFBlt — Nada Homsi (@no_homsi) September 28, 2017

Azaria was captured on video shooting in the head Al-Sharif, while he was lying wounded on the ground, unarmed and incapacitated.

After international pressure, Azaria was convicted by an Israeli military court of manslaughter. However, his sentence was shortened as he will be released this week after only serving nine months.

(PC, Social Media)