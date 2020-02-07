Five Palestinians Killed, Israel Deploys More Troops

Israel has deployed additional forces in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank after its soldiers killed five Palestinians in the last two days, amid heightened tensions over US President Donald Trump’s Middle East plan, which heavily favors Israel.

On Wednesday night, Israeli forces shot dead 17-year-old Mohammed al-Haddad during clashes in Hebron (Al-Khalil).

On Thursday, Israeli soldiers shot dead two Palestinians during a demonstration in Jenin against the demolition of a Palestinian house.

The two victims were identified as a 19-year-old Palestinian student, Yazan Abu Tabekh, and Palestinian policeman Tareq Badwan.

A Palestinian citizen of Israel was also killed after he was accused of opening fire on the police near the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City.

Badr Nedal Nafla, 19, was critically injured by Israeli soldiers during protests near the village on Friday evening. A live shot penetrated in his neck resulting in the cutoff of the main artery. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but died of his wounds a couple of minutes later.

Thousands of Palestinians prayed at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, the third holiest site in Islam and a flashpoint in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

25,000 worshipers performing Friday noon prayers in the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque pic.twitter.com/gIorlWedSd — Asmaa Asmaa (@AsmaaAs16148093) February 7, 2020

On Friday morning, Israeli police turned back busloads of worshippers en route from northern Israel to the mosque compound.

The rise in tensions came a week after President Trump released a controversial plan for the Middle East.

Today in Palestine: – 4 Palestinians murdered by Israel

– Gaza bombed

– 70+ injured in Bethlehem

– Dozens arrested in raids Yet we are the terrorists? pic.twitter.com/pJp6UiKnX6 — yousef (@yousefslym) February 6, 2020

According to the plan, the US will officially recognize Israel’s illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied territories; Jerusalem will be the “undivided capital of Israel”; Gaza will have to be demilitarized and “there shall be no right of return” for Palestinian refugees.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas immediately rejected the plan and called for street demonstrations.

(Palestine Chronicle, AJE, Social Media)