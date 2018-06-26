Four Arab States ‘Support US Deal of the Century’

White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner (left) and Abdullah I bin al-Hussein, King of Jordan. (Photo: via Royal Hashemite Court)

Four Arab states have backed the US plan for the Israeli-Palestinian peace process, regardless of the position of Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas, an Israeli newspaper reports.

The Israel Hayom daily interviewed officials from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan who confirmed to Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law, and Jason Greenblatt, the US envoy to the region, their support for the yet to be announced “deal of the century”.

Kushner and Greenblatt conducted a week-long tour of the Middle East, where they visited Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, and Israel.

The newspaper, which is owned by American billionaire couple Sheldon and Miriam Adelson (who are also supporters of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu), said that the officials interviewed by the daily also expressed their displeasure with Abbas’s insistence on refusing to meet Kushner and Greenblatt.

The PA officials have rejected meeting US officials since the Trump administration controversially recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, accusing Washington of pro-Israeli bias and as unfit to mediate in peace talks between Israelis and Palestinians.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Osama Hamdan, member of the Hamas movement’s politburo in Lebanon, said the Arab states are being used by the US to exert pressure on the Palestinian Authority.

He said:

“There is an American insistence on not dealing with the Palestinian side in order to create an overwhelming pressure on them internally and through the regional Arab states.”

Hamdan warned that any acceptance of the US peace process plan by a Palestinian top-level official would lead to chaos for the Palestinian population.

(AJE, PC, Social Media)

