April 19, 2019
Israel adopts a policy of house demolitions as a form of 'collective punishment' against the Palestinian people. (Photo: File)

Israeli forces demolished the house of Palestinian prisoner Arafat Irfaiya, 19, in the Wadi al-Harya in southern Hebron (Al-Khalil), on predawn Friday, Ma’an reports.

Spokesperson of the Israeli army said that its forces demolished two apartments in Hebron, belonging to Irfaiya’s family, who is accused of killing a Jewish settler in Jerusalem two months ago.

Punitive demolition reported in #Hebron. The targeted structure is the family home of a #Palestinian who is accused of killing an Israeli.

Posted by United Nations OCHA occupied Palestinian territory on Friday, April 19, 2019

Israeli forces had escorted bulldozers and military vehicles surrounding Irfaiya’s house since late Thursday night.

A Ma’an reporter said that clashes erupted between local youths and Israeli forces afterward, during which Israeli soldiers fired tear-gas bombs and stun grenades.No injuries were reported.

An Israeli court had previously rejected the family’s appeal against the demolition.

Israel always demolishes family homes of Palestinians, who were involved in attacking Israelis as part of its collective punishment policy against the Palestinian people.

Israel has come under harsh condemnation over the past several years for its response to attacks committed by Palestinians on Israelis, which rights groups have said amounted to “collective punishment” on family members and entire communities in a clear violation of international law.

