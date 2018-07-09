Israel Eases Gun Licensing Laws

Israeli Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan has issued his directions to offices of his ministry to increase the number of gun licenses, giving the chance for hundreds of thousands of Israelis to carry guns, Palestinian website Arab48 reported yesterday.

Israel significantly relaxes gun license regulations and the move is expected to cause hundreds of thousands of Israelis to apply for a license immediately. https://t.co/7qBCTFgDcO — Afshine Emrani MD FACC (@afshineemrani) July 8, 2018

According to the directions, conditions for obtaining a gun license are to be eased based on a proposal Erdan offered to the Knesset in October 2016.

Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that official statistics stated that 145,000 Israelis have licenses to carry guns.

Another move from Police Minister Gilad Erdan turning Israel more like the USA. Gun licenses in Israel are authorized by the Interior Ministry, and professionals oppose the move. https://t.co/ErtCT7KicE — Noga Tarnopolsky (@NTarnopolsky) July 8, 2018

The reduced conditions stipulate that applicants for gun licenses should be over 21 years, be in good health, be reserve officers, or have served in the Special Units, farmers, tourist guides and paramedics with a preference given to settlers who live in illegal settlements or Israelis living in border areas.

After the new facilitation, the ministry estimated that between 35,000 and 40,000 new Israelis would benefit from the relaxing of the laws.

