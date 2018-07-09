Israel Eases Gun Licensing Laws

July 9, 2018
Israel’s Minister of Strategic Affairs and Public Security, Gilad Erdan. (Photo: via Twitter)

Israeli Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan has issued his directions to offices of his ministry to increase the number of gun licenses, giving the chance for hundreds of thousands of Israelis to carry guns, Palestinian website Arab48 reported yesterday.

According to the directions, conditions for obtaining a gun license are to be eased based on a proposal Erdan offered to the Knesset in October 2016.

Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that official statistics stated that 145,000 Israelis have licenses to carry guns.

The reduced conditions stipulate that applicants for gun licenses should be over 21 years, be in good health, be reserve officers, or have served in the Special Units, farmers, tourist guides and paramedics with a preference given to settlers who live in illegal settlements or Israelis living in border areas.

After the new facilitation, the ministry estimated that between 35,000 and 40,000 new Israelis would benefit from the relaxing of the laws.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

