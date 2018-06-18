Israel Frees Palestinian Prisoner after He Goes Blind (VIDEOS)

Israel on Sunday released 18-year-old Palestinian detainee Hassan Tamimi who was “subjected to medical negligence” following which he lost his sight.

🇵🇸 Palestinian Teen Lost His Sight in Israeli Jails .

Hassan Tamimi, has been left blind due to damage to the nerves of the eyes caused by medical negligence during his detention. Prison Services denied him the medication, medical care and food required to treat his condition.

Abdunnasir Tamimi, the victim’s uncle, told Anadolu Agency his nephew was detained in April despite his frail health.

Hassan was suffering from liver and kidney issues as a result of protein malabsorption since early childhood, he said, adding that the teenager requires a particular diet and treatment; however, Israel did not allow the youth his medication and he eventually lost his eyesight.

Hassan al tamimi goes blind while in Israeli custody. The loss of sight appears to have been the result of nerve damage "in both eyes" sustained due to medical neglect during his detention,

Watch his story

Abdunnasir Tamimi said:

“Despite the fact that we provided occupant Israeli state with health reports, they didn’t attach any importance to the matter and his health condition deteriorated.”

Hassan Tamimi was arrested on the charge of “throwing rocks at Israeli troops” on April 7 and was later sent to the Ofer Military Prison near western Ramallah, to be tried in July.

A month after his detention, Hassan’s health got worse and he was sent to a hospital in Israel.

The Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) in a statement said Hassan had lost his sight due to “medical negligence”.

