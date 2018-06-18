Israel Frees Palestinian Prisoner after He Goes Blind (VIDEOS)

Hassan Tamimi lost his sight due to 'medical negligence' during his detention. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israel on Sunday released 18-year-old Palestinian detainee Hassan Tamimi who was “subjected to medical negligence” following which he lost his sight.

Abdunnasir Tamimi, the victim’s uncle, told Anadolu Agency his nephew was detained in April despite his frail health.

Hassan was suffering from liver and kidney issues as a result of protein malabsorption since early childhood, he said, adding that the teenager requires a particular diet and treatment; however, Israel did not allow the youth his medication and he eventually lost his eyesight.

Abdunnasir Tamimi said:

“Despite the fact that we provided occupant Israeli state with health reports, they didn’t attach any importance to the matter and his health condition deteriorated.”

Hassan Tamimi was arrested on the charge of “throwing rocks at Israeli troops” on April 7 and was later sent to the Ofer Military Prison near western Ramallah, to be tried in July.

A month after his detention, Hassan’s health got worse and he was sent to a hospital in Israel.

The Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) in a statement said Hassan had lost his sight due to “medical negligence”.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

