Israel Holds Mother of al-Barghouthi Brothers in Solitary Confinement

Israeli Prison’s Services (IPS) is holding Suheir al-Barghouthi whose husband and three sons are currently held in Israeli prisons while her fourth son was shot and killed by Israeli forces, in October, under harsh conditions in solitary confinement in the HaSharon Israeli prison.

Lawyer of the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) said, in a statement on Wednesday, that al-Barghouthi is held in a cell empty of everything but a bed; al-Barghouthi was deprived of having her belongings with her, suffering from cold prevented from any sort of heating.

The lawyer added that the food given to al-Barghouthi does not suit her health condition as she suffers from diabetes and high blood pressure.

Al-Barghouthi has not been allowed to go out to the prison’s yard since her transfer to the HaSharon prison, pointing out that the IPS has not allowed her to receive clothes; al-Barghouthi has been in the same clothes since her detention on February 5.

PPS added that al-Barghouthi has repeatedly demanded to be transferred to the Damon prison where Palestinian women prisoners are held, however, IPS refuses.

The Israeli occupation Forces (IOF) ordered on Monday the demolition of Asem and Salah al-Barghouthi’s family house. pic.twitter.com/wXD7kwfyHS — Palestine Live (@pallive_en) February 4, 2019

Al-Barghouti was detained from her home in the Kobar village, north of the central occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, on February 5.

Israel accuses al-Barghouthi’s son Assem of carrying out an attack killing two Israeli soldiers near Ramallah on December 13, one day after his brother, Saleh, was reportedly shot and killed by Israeli soldiers north of Ramallah.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)