Israel Issues 75 Administrative Detention Orders against Palestinian Prisoners

April 22, 2019
Israeli authorities issued 75 administrative detention orders against a number of Palestinian prisoners held in various Israeli prisons, during the month of April.

The Palestinian Prisoners and Former Prisoners’ Affairs Committee said, on Monday, that some of the orders are renewed administrative detention orders, while others were orders issued for the first time against Palestinians.

The orders range from two to six renewable months of prison.

According to prisoners rights group Addameer, there are 5,450 Palestinian prisoners being held in Israeli prisons, of whom 497 are in administrative detention, and 48 female prisoners, and 205 minors, 32 of whom under 16 years old.

A report by Israeli NGO B’Tselem, which was based on the Israeli Prison Service statistics, read that over the last year, 29 Palestinians were taken into administrative detention every month, on average, and 37 were released.

The report added that in the past decade, the number of detainees held by Israel in a single month never fell below 150.

Rights groups say that Israel’s administrative detention policy has been used as an attempt to disrupt Palestinian political processes, particularly targeting Palestinian activists, journalists, and politicians.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

