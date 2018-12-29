Israel launched airstrikes on Gaza late Friday.

An Israeli military helicopter targeted a Hamas position in the besieged Palestinian enclave, the Israeli military said.

It said it had responded after a “launch towards Israel”, claimed to be a rocket.

Hamas said the Israeli attack helicopter fired two missiles which damaged one of their positions but caused no casualties.

Seven Gazans were killed and 26 wounded in a wave of Israeli air strikes on the besieged land strip before a ceasefire was agreed.

Israeli troops have also opened fire on mass demonstrations along the Gaza border since March 30, leaving hundreds of unarmed Palestinian protesters, medical workers and journalists dead or disabled.

During a protest on Friday, Israel troops shot dead Karam Fayyad, 26, on the border east of the city of Khan Younis.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)