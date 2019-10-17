Israel to Cut Electricity Supplies to Palestinians

Jerusalem District Electricity Company (JDECO) has received the first warning ahead of the second phase of electricity cuts to Palestinians in the West Bank, Chairman Hisham Omari said yesterday.

As reported by Wafa news agency, Al-Omari warned that the cuts will adversely affect institutions, hospitals, education, water, telecommunications, drug stores and other vital services and will further deteriorate the electrical situation as it is happening in Gaza.

He said that the Israel Electric Corporation is to cut electricity by two hours a day, noting that this measure is being taken due to the Palestinian Authority (PA) debts.

Al-Omari stated that the PA owes about 450 million shekels ($127 million).

The Israeli Electricity Company announced the first step in September. It said it would cut off the electricity supplies to Palestinian villages in the West Bank to put pressure on the PA to pay its bill.

Despite the shortages of funds and huge debts, Al-Omari said, the JDECO has invested in solar electricity.

