Israel to Destroy 2000 Olive Trees near Bethlehem

June 16, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Ancient olive trees in Palestine. (Photo: Social Media)

Israeli occupation authorities approved the destruction of thousands of trees between the western entrance of the town of Taqou’ and the entrance of the village of al-Minya, southeast of Bethlehem, in the occupied West Bank, said a local activist.

Hasan Brijiyeh, a local anti-settlement, anti-wall activist, told WAFA around 2000 fully grown olive trees planted in an 80-dunums of land located along a 1600-meters long and 50-meters wide street between Taqou and al-Minya areas will be cut down by Israeli authorities.

Israeli forces have recently stepped up their arbitrary measures against the town of Taqou, including the expropriation of land, closure of main entrances, and arrest of children and youth.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.