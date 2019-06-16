Israel to Destroy 2000 Olive Trees near Bethlehem

Israeli occupation authorities approved the destruction of thousands of trees between the western entrance of the town of Taqou’ and the entrance of the village of al-Minya, southeast of Bethlehem, in the occupied West Bank, said a local activist.

Hasan Brijiyeh, a local anti-settlement, anti-wall activist, told WAFA around 2000 fully grown olive trees planted in an 80-dunums of land located along a 1600-meters long and 50-meters wide street between Taqou and al-Minya areas will be cut down by Israeli authorities.

Israeli forces have recently stepped up their arbitrary measures against the town of Taqou, including the expropriation of land, closure of main entrances, and arrest of children and youth.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)