Israeli Airstrikes Target Sites in Northern Gaza

Israeli forces carried out airstrikes targeting several sites in the northern Gaza Strip on Friday before dawn.

Locals told Ma’an that the strikes hit targets near the al-Nada Towers in northeastern Beit Lahiya. No injuries were reported.

The Israeli army had reported earlier that rockets coming from the Gaza Strip had landed in an Israeli town outside around Gaza.

Israeli forces have conducted several airstrikes in the Gaza Strip since December, resulting in the death of four Palestinian fighters.

In November 2017, Israel conducted explosions on tunnels in the southern Gaza Strip, killing 12 Palestinian fighters with the Hamas and Islamic Jihad movements.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)