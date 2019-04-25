Israeli Army Demolishes Home of Slain Palestinian Teenager (VIDEO)

April 25, 2019 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Omar Abu Laila’s grandmother after Israeli forces destroyed their home in Salfit town. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli forces on Wednesday destroyed the family home of a Palestinian teenager who was suspected of carrying out a deadly stabbing and shooting attack in the occupied West Bank last month.

Omar Abu Laila, 19, who was on the run, was found in a house in the village of Abwein, north of Ramallah. He was killed on March 20 after he opened fire at Israeli forces who had come to arrest him two days after the attack.

Following the incident, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged tough action and vowed to destroy the Abu Laila family home.

Israeli soldiers surrounded the two-story home late on Tuesday in Az-Zawiya in the Salfit region of the occupied West Bank and declared the area a closed military zone before carrying out the demolition using explosives and heavy machinery.

According to local media reports, armed soldiers and bulldozers surrounded the entire neighborhood, forcing the Abu Laila family – including Omar’s parents and four siblings – out of their home.

Some 50 other neighboring families were also forced to evacuate their homes upon the Israeli army’s arrival.

During the demolition process, which took approximately six hours, confrontations broke out between Palestinian residents and soldiers at the scene. Israeli forces fired tear gas and sound bombs towards the Palestinians, but no injuries were reported.

Israel routinely demolishes the homes of Palestinians accused of attacks as part of a policy it says discourages future violence.

International rights groups have long criticized Israel for demolishing homes of alleged Palestinian attackers, saying it amounts to collective punishment.

(AJE, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.