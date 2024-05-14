GAZA LIVE BLOG: Massacre in Nuseirat | Jabaliya under Siege | Complex Resistance Operations – Day 221

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces are besieging hundreds of Palestinians in their homes and inside shelter centers east of Jabaliya camp, amid continuous artillery shelling. At least 11 people were killed and numerous others wounded in the Israeli bombing of a house and an UNRWA school in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip. The Al-Qassam Brigades and Al-Quds Brigades carried out several successful operations targeting invading Israeli forces. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 35,173 Palestinians have been killed, and 79,061 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Tuesday, May 14, 2:00 pm (GMT +2)

ISRAELI ARMY: 22 soldiers were injured during the past 24 hours, including 15 who were injured in the Gaza battles.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Two buildings in Metulla, Upper Galilee, were hit by missiles from Lebanon.

AL-JAZEERA: One Palestinian was killed and another was wounded in an Israeli bombing near the Salah al-Din Gate on the Palestinian-Egyptian border, south of Rafah.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We blew up Ein Nafaq with Israeli engineering force, east of Rafah.

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in Admit, Arab Al-Aramsha, and several towns in the Upper Galilee near the Lebanese border.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We targeted two Israeli Merkava tanks with “Al-Yassin 105” shells in the Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The number of victims of an Israeli bombing of a house and a school in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip has risen to 20.

Tuesday, May 14, 1:00 pm (GMT +2)

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: : We bombed crowds and occupation vehicles in the vicinity of the Rafah crossing.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: A number of soldiers were injured during clashes in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Scores of Israeli demonstrators closed a road in the Upper Galilee near the Lebanese border, in protest against what they described as the government’s neglect of them.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We blew up a house with explosives with Israeli force.

Tuesday, May 14, 12:30 pm (GMT +2)

NORWEGIAN FM: Norway warns Israel against proceeding with a military operation in Rafah.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We bombed Asqalan (Ashkelon) with a missile barrage.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation aircraft bombed a number of homes on Al-Ternis Street in the Jabaliya refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip.

Tuesday, May 14, 12:00 pm (GMT +2)

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: The occupation continues to kill our crews and bomb and destroy our vehicles.

AL-AQSA TV: Israeli occupation forces are besieging hundreds of citizens in their homes and inside shelter centers east of Jabaliya camp, amid continuous artillery shelling.

KAN: Israeli protesters blocked a road in the Upper Galilee, in protest against the collapse of security and the absence of a government plan for the north.

Tuesday, May 14, 11:00 am (GMT +2)

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli media reported that a helicopter belonging to Military Rescue Unit No. 669 landed at a hospital in occupied Jerusalem to transport soldiers injured during the battles in the Gaza Strip.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We targeted a Merkava tank near the Rafah crossing.

AL-JAZEERA: The death toll resulting from the Israeli bombing of a house and an UNRWA school in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip has risen to 11.

QATARI PM: The exchange deal negotiations are now in a state of stagnation.

Tuesday, May 14, 10:00 am (GMT +2)

UNRWA: About 450 thousand people were forcibly displaced from Rafah.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES:

We targeted a Zionist troop carrier and tank with two Shawaz explosive devices in the Al-Salam neighborhood, east of the city of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. We destroyed the enemy forces present inside the Rafah land crossing in the southern Gaza Strip with mortar shells.

GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: : There are no hospitals operating in the northern Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI OPPOSITION LEADER: “Independence will not be complete unless the government announces that the residents of the north will return to their homes next September.”

AL-JAZEERA: A violent Israeli artillery shelling targeted the vicinity of the Zaytoun Martyrs School in the middle of the Zaytoun neighborhood, south of Gaza City, leaving a number of injured.

Tuesday, May 14, 09:00 am (GMT +2)

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 35,173 Palestinians have been killed, and 79,061 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

AL-AQSA TV: Israeli occupation forces are destroying water wells and sewage networks in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in Ashkelon and towns around the Gaza Strip, after the Palestinian resistance launched a new missile salvo from the Gaza Strip.

Tuesday, May 14, 85:00 am (GMT +2)

UNRWA: Rafah has now turned into a ghost town.

HRW: There is nowhere safe to go in Gaza and international action is needed to prevent further atrocities.

Tuesday, May 14, 75:00 am (GMT +2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A girl was killed and others injured as a result of the targeting of a house opposite Al-Faluja School in Jabalia Camp, northern Gaza Strip

Tuesday, May 14, 65:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: Violent Israeli artillery shelling and heavy gunfire in the center and east of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces launched artillery and air strikes on the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City, and the Jabaliya camp, north of the Strip.

Tuesday, May 14, 05:00 am (GMT +2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A number of bodies were recovered as a result of an Israeli bombing that targeted a school housing displaced persons in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Tuesday, May 14, 04:00 am (GMT +2)

CNN (citing US officials): Israel mobilized for a large operation in Rafah. Israel did not make adequate preparations for civilians in Rafah.

Tuesday, May 14, 02:00 am (GMT +2)

ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: We attacked a vital target in Eilat.

TIMES OF ISRAEL (Citing US official): The process of marginalizing Hamas will take years. Hamas will remain in Gaza in some form after the war ends.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces launched an air strike on the eastern area of ​​the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

Tuesday, May 14, 02:00 am (GMT +2)

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: Our crews cannot reach the wounded as a result of the ongoing Israeli bombing in Nuseirat.

Tuesday, May 14, 01:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces launched two raids on the town of Khiam in southern Lebanon.

ISRAELI ARMY: the Air Force intercepted a drone launched towards Israel from the east.

POLITICO (citing US Deputy Secretary of State): We do not believe that Israel’s current strategy against Hamas will lead to complete victory. Many countries would like to see a political solution in which the rights of Palestinians are more respected.

Tuesday, May 14, 12:00 am (GMT +2)

CNN (quoting US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell): We are wrestling with Israel over what constitutes victory in Gaza. We do not believe that the complete victory that Israel seeks is likely or possible.

(The Palestine Chronicle)