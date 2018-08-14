Israeli Army Raids Palestinian School in West Bank (VIDEO)

August 14, 2018 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Israeli Army Raided a Palestinian school in Al-Khader neighborhood in the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem. (Photo: via MEMO)

Israeli occupation forces yesterday raided a Palestinian school in Al-Khader neighborhood in the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem, the Anadolu Agency reported.

Coordinator of the Popular Resistance Committees Ahmed Salah told Anadolu that the Israeli occupation force raided Said Bin Al-As School and detained teachers and students. It was not clear how many people had been held as a result of the raid.

He said that the Israeli occupation forces raided the school while students were sitting exams.

Occupation forces often raid the school claiming they are looking for Palestinian stone-throwers who target vehicles of illegal Israeli settlers in the area.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.