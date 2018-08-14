Israeli Army Raids Palestinian School in West Bank (VIDEO)

Israeli occupation forces yesterday raided a Palestinian school in Al-Khader neighborhood in the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem, the Anadolu Agency reported.

Every morning, thousands of #Palestinian children in are confronted with #Israel's INSANITY & TERRORISM! The world's most dangerous "Walk to School" in the occupied #Palestinian cities RETWEET: If you think children should walk to schools in safetypic.twitter.com/cguFPBC0BJ — Saif Bitar (@BitarSaif) August 14, 2018

Coordinator of the Popular Resistance Committees Ahmed Salah told Anadolu that the Israeli occupation force raided Said Bin Al-As School and detained teachers and students. It was not clear how many people had been held as a result of the raid.

He said that the Israeli occupation forces raided the school while students were sitting exams.

Israeli authorities have destroyed or confiscated at least 12 Palestinian school buildings since 2016, and 44 Palestinian schools, including Khan al-Ahmar’s, are currently at risk of demolition. https://t.co/SjZ5LQwD5p — The Intercept (@theintercept) August 13, 2018

Occupation forces often raid the school claiming they are looking for Palestinian stone-throwers who target vehicles of illegal Israeli settlers in the area.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)