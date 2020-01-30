Israeli Forces Attack, Injure Palestinians Protesting US Plan (VIDEO)

Palestinian protesters facing Israeli soldiers in West Bank. (Photo: via Twitter)

Several Palestinians were shot and injured by rubber-coated metal bullets or suffocated from teargas on Thursday, as Israeli soldiers attacked peaceful protesters in the occupied West Bank.

In Ramallah, a large number of people responded to a call by Palestinian political groups to protest the US so-called deal of the century.

The march was intended to reach the northern end of the city, where the Israeli army maintains a checkpoint known as the DCO.

However, when the protesters arrived at the checkpoint, Israeli soldiers fired rubber bullets and teargas to disperse the crowds.

A number of people were treated at the spot for rubber-bullet bruises and suffocation from teargas.

In Hebron (Al-Khalil) in southern the West Bank, Palestinian protesters clashed with Israeli soldiers at more than one location, according to reports. Several people were treated for suffocation.

Similar clashes were reported at Arroub refugee camp and the town of Sair, north of Hebron, where soldiers also dispersed the protesters using teargas and rubber bullets.

According to the plan, the US will officially recognize Israel’s illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied territories; Jerusalem will be the “undivided capital of Israel”; Gaza will have to be demilitarized and “there shall be no right of return” for Palestinian refugees.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

