Israeli Forces Attack Protesters in Newly Demolished Jerusalem area

Israeli occupation forces yesterday attacked Palestinian protesters in the Wadi Al-Hummus neighborhood of the occupied Jerusalem town of Sur Baher, Ma’an reported.

The protesters gathered on both sides of the illegal Israeli Separation Wall and held Friday prayers in the area to show solidarity with its residents who saw 100 residential units razed this week in what rights groups have described as Israel’s “biggest crime of ethnic cleansing since 1967”.

Since 1967, Israel has expropriated land for Jerusalem settlements and forced Jerusalem's Palestinians to build without permits, followed by house demolitions — part of a "desire

to maintain a Jewish majority in the city by any means." https://t.co/8JOSqgeXoS — Shibley Telhami (@ShibleyTelhami) July 27, 2019

Mufti of Palestinian Territories Sheikh Mohamed Hussein said during the Friday sermon prior to the protests:

“The Israeli occupation targets Jerusalem through ethnic cleansing, but Jerusalem and Jerusalemites are here and will remain here forever.”

Arab Member of Israel’s Knesset Ahmad Tibi, who attended the protests, said:

“Israel aims to change the demographic composition in favor of Jews through the demolition of Palestinian homes, but they will never succeed in achieving their goals.”

No Impunity for Ethnic Cleansing in Jerusalem – Boycott Israel Now Join @WarOnWant & @PSCupdates in calling on @HSBC to divest from Caterpillar. More on actions to hold Israel accountable and #StopEthnicCleansing and home demolitions in Jerusalem : https://t.co/3nNBSWAKcm pic.twitter.com/8i4WpHsw02 — BDS movement (@BDSmovement) July 26, 2019

Head of the Committee of Wadi Al-Hummus, Hamada Hamada, said occupation forces attacked Palestinian protesters with gas canisters and rubber bullets, protesters had problems breathing as a result.

Mohamed Abu-Teir, a member of the committee, said that the Israeli occupation attacked the Palestinian homes adjacent to the Separation Wall, causing many casualties among women and children.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)