Israeli Forces Raid Mourning Rent of Palestinian Killed in Jerusalem (VIDEO)

Mohammad Samir Ebeid, 20, was killed by Israeli forces in occupied East Jerusalem. (Photo: via Social Media)

Clashes between Palestinian protestors and Israeli police took place late on Saturday and early on Sunday in East Jerusalem, the Times of Israel reported, amid tensions after police killed a Palestinian for allegedly firing fireworks.

Six people were arrested and two police injured in clashes that centered around the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya, Channel 12 news reported.

Israeli forces raided a mourning tent and confiscated posters of Mohammad Samir Obeid, who was killed on Thursday for allegedly shooting fireworks.

Tensions in the area have soured since Obeid’s death. Protests against the incident were held on Friday, in which 80 demonstrators suffered light injuries.

Rights groups have long criticized Israeli police for using reckless and unlawful lethal force against Palestinians.

Palestinian have been demonstrating throughout the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip against the launch of the US administration’s Middle East peace plan.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in the 1967 Six-Day War. It later annexed east Jerusalem in a move never recognized by the international community.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)

