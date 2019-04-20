Israeli Forces Shoot, Injure Palestinian at Checkpoint near Nablus

An Israeli checkpoint in the West Bank. (Photo: via Ma'an)

Israeli forces shot and injured a Palestinian, on Saturday, claiming that he attempted to carry out a stabbing attack against Israeli soldiers deployed at the Zaatara checkpoint south of the northern occupied West Bank district of Nablus.

The Israeli army said, in a statement, that its forces were able to “foil” a stabbing attack, adding that the Palestinian suspect was “neutralized.”

No injuries were reported among Israelis.

Witnesses told Ma’an that Israeli forces deployed at the checkpoint opened fire at a Palestinian who was passing by the checkpoint.

(Ma’an, PC, Social media)

