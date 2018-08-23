Israeli Forces Shoot Palestinian Shepherd in Nablus (VIDEOS)

Israeli settlers, escorted by Israeli soldiers, often attack shepherds in the village of Madama, near Nablus. (Photo: via Twitter)

Israeli forces shot and injured a Palestinian sheepherder in the village of Madama, south of the northern West Bank district of Nablus, yesterday.

Local sources told Ma’an that Israeli forces shot and injured the sheepherder, who was identified as Imad Ibrahim Ziadeh, with four rubber-coated steel bullets.

Ziadeh was immediately taken to the Rafidia Governmental Hospital near Nablus to receive medical treatment. He was reported to be in moderate condition.

Sources added that prior to Ziadeh’s targeting, about 20 Israeli settlers from the illegal Israeli settlement of Yitzhar, raided the Madama village and set fire to agricultural land.

This was one of many recent attacks by settlers in the Nablus district. These include assaults on Palestinians, including minors, and attacks on their property. Palestinians have seen their car tires slashed, and their property burnt by settlers in recent months.

Many Palestinian activists and rights groups have accused Israel of fostering a “culture of impunity” for Israelis committing violent acts against Palestinians.

In March 2017, Israeli NGO Yesh Din revealed that Israeli authorities served indictments in only 8.2 percent of cases of Israeli settlers committing anti-Palestinian crimes in the occupied West Bank in the past three years.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

