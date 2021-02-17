Israeli Forces Demolish Palestinian Village for 183rd Time

Israel has demolished al-Araqeeb over 180 times. (File Photo: Oren Ziv, via Activestills.org)

Israeli occupation bulldozers this morning demolished the homes of Palestinian Bedouin in the village of Al-Araqeeb for the 183rd time. Residents are now being forced to face the winter storms and rain without shelter.

Located in the Naqab desert, the village is one of the 51 “unrecognized” Arab villages in the area, which are inhabited by over 20 Palestinian families and are built of wood, plastic, and corrugated iron.

The Israeli demolitions of Al-Araqeeb are carried out in attempts to force the Bedouin population to relocate to government-zoned townships.

Although the villagers have land deeds and receipts of paid taxes, the Israeli authorities refuse to accept them as valid and proceed to subject them to threats of expulsion and home demolition, as well as deprived them of any services from the Israeli government.

The village was last razed on January 20, making today’s attack the second on Al-Araqeeb so far this year.

