Israeli Forces Wound 2 Journalists in West Bank, Gaza (VIDEO)

Palestinian journalist Ahmed Shawer, a correspondent of Palestine TV, and Palestinian photojournalist Abdul-Rahman Al-Kahlout were wounded by Israeli occupation forces as they opened fire at peaceful protests in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.
#Israel's occupation forces wounded 74 people (48 with live bullets) incl. 2 medics & journalist, during the 75th Great Return March in occupied #Palestine's besieged #Gaza on Fri Sep 20th.
#FreePalestine #GazaNews #GazaStrip #IsraelNews #News #PalestineNews #WorldNews #Zionism pic.twitter.com/lOsoENLhYY
— Raimo Kangasniemi (@rk70534) September 21, 2019
Anadolu News Agency reported that Shawer was shot and wounded while reporting violent Israeli dispersal of peaceful weekly protests in the village of Kafr Qaddoum, in the west of the West Bank city of Nablus.
The Palestinian Red Crescent Society paramedics treated him in the field and described his condition as stable.
.@UN, protect our right to know‼️
"A Palestinian journalist Abed AlKahlout has been shot in both his legs whilst covering news at Great March Return protest at Gaza border today.
AlKahlout has been targeted the third time by Israeli snipers. pic.twitter.com/CkWNXwCuB1
v.Timesofgaza
— KAKAPO➤Endangered (@178kakapo) September 20, 2019
Meanwhile, Safa News Agency reported that Al-Kahlout was shot in the right leg while covering the peaceful weekly protests, east of the Gaza Strip.
Palestinians are protesting against the ever-increasing Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, and against the Israeli siege in the Gaza Strip.
(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)
Be the first to comment