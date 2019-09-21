Israeli Forces Wound 2 Journalists in West Bank, Gaza (VIDEO)

Palestinian journalist Ahmed Shawer, a correspondent of Palestine TV, and Palestinian photojournalist Abdul-Rahman Al-Kahlout were wounded by Israeli occupation forces as they opened fire at peaceful protests in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Anadolu News Agency reported that Shawer was shot and wounded while reporting violent Israeli dispersal of peaceful weekly protests in the village of Kafr Qaddoum, in the west of the West Bank city of Nablus.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society paramedics treated him in the field and described his condition as stable.

.@UN, protect our right to know‼️ "A Palestinian journalist Abed AlKahlout has been shot in both his legs whilst covering news at Great March Return protest at Gaza border today.

AlKahlout has been targeted the third time by Israeli snipers. pic.twitter.com/CkWNXwCuB1

v.Timesofgaza — KAKAPO➤Endangered (@178kakapo) September 20, 2019

Meanwhile, Safa News Agency reported that Al-Kahlout was shot in the right leg while covering the peaceful weekly protests, east of the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are protesting against the ever-increasing Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, and against the Israeli siege in the Gaza Strip.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)