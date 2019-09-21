Israeli Forces Wound 2 Journalists in West Bank, Gaza (VIDEO)

September 21, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Palestinian photojournalist Abdul-Rahman Al-Kahlout. (Photo: via Social Media)

Palestinian journalist Ahmed Shawer, a correspondent of Palestine TV, and Palestinian photojournalist Abdul-Rahman Al-Kahlout were wounded by Israeli occupation forces as they opened fire at peaceful protests in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Anadolu News Agency reported that Shawer was shot and wounded while reporting violent Israeli dispersal of peaceful weekly protests in the village of Kafr Qaddoum, in the west of the West Bank city of Nablus.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society paramedics treated him in the field and described his condition as stable.

Meanwhile, Safa News Agency reported that Al-Kahlout was shot in the right leg while covering the peaceful weekly protests, east of the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are protesting against the ever-increasing Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, and against the Israeli siege in the Gaza Strip.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

