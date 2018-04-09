Israelis Cheer as Palestinians Are Killed at the Gaza Border (VIDEOS)

A photo of young Israelis sitting atop a watchtower at the Gaza border and cheering as Israeli forces fired at Palestinian protesters has generated outrage on social media this weekend.

Israeli Channel 2 journalist Nir Dvori posted the photo on Twitter on Friday showing seven Israelis waving as they sat on an observation tower in Nahal Oz, outside the fenced-off Gaza Strip watching Palestinians being attacked. Dvori captioned the photo: “Best show in town. Residents of Nahal Oz in the stands.”

What it means to be Israeli nowadays: Israelis watch from a tower as Israel massacres caged Palestinians in Gaza Strip. Israeli journalist describes it as "BEST SHOW in TOWN". This is Israel. Pure and simple. #Greatreturnmarch pic.twitter.com/iXfLj51k5W — Palestine Info Center (@palinfoen) April 7, 2018

Critics on social media likened the set up to an “outdoor cinema”, with dozens condemning the scene as disgusting and barbaric.

Some 32 Palestinians have been killed over the past ten days in protests as part of the Great March of Return. Ten Gazans died over the weekend, with over 1,000 injured as Israeli forces fired live ammunition and tear gas at protesters.

Quds Press also reports that the military has been using drones to drop “strange gases” on the demonstrations, causing protesters’ bodies to convulse, tremble and lose consciousness.

Drone footage captures 'Great March of Return' protests at Israel-Gaza border pic.twitter.com/GLWsmY5IRh — Ruptly (@Ruptly) April 8, 2018

On Friday, Palestinian video journalist and photographer Yasser Murtaja died after being shot in the abdomen by Israeli snipers while covering the march. Murtaja was shot despite clearly wearing a vest marked “PRESS”. Six other journalists were reportedly injured while covering the mass demonstration.

Yesterday, the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Fatou Bensouda, issued a statement warning Israeli authorities over the use of lethal force against civilian protesters in Gaza.

Solidarity protests also took place in the Palestinian territories and elsewhere over the weekend. On Saturday, thousands rallied in London and in New York to show their support of Gazan protesters and condemn the brutal Israeli attack.

The protests in the besieged Gaza Strip, which started on Palestine Land Day, will culminate on 15 May, a day which marks the 70th anniversary of the Nakba and the establishment of Israel.

Protesters are calling for the right of return for Palestinian refugees and their descendants, to what is now considered Israeli territory.

