Jewish Settlers Attack Homes, Injure Palestinian Child in Hebron

A group of Jewish settlers attacked and injured Palestinians near the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron (Al-Khalil), in the southern occupied West Bank, on Friday night.

According to local sources, a group of Jewish settlers from the illegal Kiryat Arba settlement attacked Palestinian homes near the Ibrahimi Mosque and injured a Palestinian father and his 10-year-old by rock throwing.

A mob of armed illegal Jewish settlers attacked and injured a 10 year old Palestinian child and his father Friday evening in Hebron, Palestine https://t.co/XMRKX8WtPX pic.twitter.com/YhrAliiQNa — Amanda (@AmandaKavanagh5) January 26, 2019

Sources identified the Palestinian man as Hisham Saifan, 48, and his child as Muhammad, 10.

Both the father and his child suffered a number of bruises.

Saifan confirmed that Israeli settlers from the Kiryat Arba settlement attacked his home, an attempt to force him to leave, as part of a plan to take over the home and the entire street to easily reach the Ibrahimi Mosque in the heart of Hebron’s Old City.

"Only 1.9% of complaints submitted by Palestinians against Israeli settler attacks result in a conviction." Israeli settlers assault Palestinian shepherds in Hebron https://t.co/J6WvnlWhag — Ula @Palestinian Resistance (@Citruscrush) January 13, 2019

Some 800 notoriously aggressive settlers now live under the protection of the Israeli military in the Old City, surrounded by more than 30,000 Palestinians.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)