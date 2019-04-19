Jewish Settlers Attack Palestinian Family in Hebron

Jewish settlers attacked a Palestinian family on al-Shuhada Street, in Hebron (Al-Khalil), in the southern occupied West Bank, on late Thursday.

Local sources told Ma’an that Jewish settlers stormed the Al-Shuhada Street in the center of Hebron City and broke into a Palestinian home, identified as belonging to Ishaq Ramadan.

Ishaq Ramadan said that after the Israeli settlers broke into his home and attacked him along with his family with pepper-spray.

Video: Israeli settlers with ISF escort throwing stones towards Palestinian houses in Al Shuhada Street, Al Rumeida area/ Hebron city pic.twitter.com/FiYAvigSyB — Local Focus – Security Alerts (@LocalFocus1) March 22, 2019

Ishaq Ramadan added that the attack caused him severe skin irritation and difficulty breathing.

Jewish settlers reportedly physically attacked other Palestinian residents present on al-Shuhada Street.

Palestinian residents of the Old City of Hebron face a large Israeli military presence on a daily basis, with at least 32 permanent and partial checkpoints set up at the entrances of many streets.

🇵🇸#Palestine : Under the protection of occupation forces, Zionist colonizers assaulted Palestinian families in Shuhada street and Tal Rumeda in Hebron and attacked their homes by stones pic.twitter.com/BkcAF081f2 — Shehab News (@ShehabAgencyEn) March 22, 2019

Additionally, Palestinians are not allowed to drive on al-Shuhada street, have had their homes and shops on the street welded shut and in some areas of the Old City, they are not permitted to walk on certain roads.

Meanwhile, Jewish settlers move freely on the street, drive cars and carry machine guns.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)