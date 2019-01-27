Jewish Settlers Kill Palestinian in the West Bank

Hamdi Taleb Nasan, 38, was shot and killed by Jewish settlers in the West Bank. (Photo: via Social Media)

Jewish settlers shot and killed a Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, Palestinian officials and the Israeli military said.

The incident followed a confrontation between settlers and Palestinians near the city of Ramallah in which a settler was lightly injured, according to the Israeli military.

The Palestinians said the settlers had entered the village of al-Mughayer and that its residents tried to fend them off. The Israeli military said its forces dispersed the crowds. The Palestinian Health Ministry said that Hamdi Taleb Na’asan, a 38-year-old farmer and a father of four, was killed and that nine other people were wounded by gunfire.

In the West Bank, the Palestinians have limited self-rule and most of the territory is controlled by Israel. Most countries view the settlements Israel has built there as illegal – a view that Israel disputes, citing biblical, historical and political ties to the land.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

