Israeli Forces Shoot, Kill Palestinian Youth near Nablus

A Palestinian youth was shot dead and ten others injured today by Israeli occupation forces during an anti-settlement demonstration in the village of Beita, near Nablus,in the occupied West Bank, according to the Ministry of Health.

Zakaria Hamayel, 28, sustained a gunfire bullet in his chest shot by Israeli soldiers and died of his wounds a couple of minutes later. Another ten protesters were reportedly injured by gunfire.

#BreakingNews || Zakaria Hamayel, 28, was murdered by Israeli forces during aggressive policies against Palestinian on Mount Sabih, Beita, south of Nablus.#ICC4Israel#SavePalestine pic.twitter.com/CxotCa0dUv — Nesma Ja (@NesmaJa97) May 28, 2021

Earlier today, hundreds of Palestinians gathered at Jabal Sbeih mount near the village in protest of attempts by the Israeli occupation authorities to take it over for colonial settlement construction and expansion.

The protest was met with heavy force by the Israeli occupation army, which fired live shots, rubber-coated rounds and teargas to disperse the protesters, who posed no threat to the lives of the Israeli soldiers.

Jewish settlers have been trying to take over the mountain, whose ownership belongs to the citizens of Beita, but have not succeeded so far thanks to the ongoing protests by the village’s residents.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)