Israel has officially inaugurated a new international airport on Monday near the Red Sea resort town of Eilat, a few kilometers from the Jordanian border.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attended the inauguration ceremony at the sleek, glassy terminal, arriving on the ceremonial first flight.

“Ramon airport, this is Arkia 683, we’re very excited,” Netanyahu said from the cockpit on arrival in an exchange with the tower relayed over loudspeakers.

The new airport is named after Ilan Ramon, Israel’s first astronaut who died in the crash of the space shuttle Columbia. Initially, it will handle only domestic flights, operated by Israeli carriers Arkia and Israir.

In the future, the airport plans to host jumbo jets from around the globe, and will also serve as an emergency alternative to Tel Aviv’s Ben-Gurion airport.

A date has not yet been given for the start of international flights.

Jordan’s state-run al-Mamlaka television reports that officials in Amman said the location of the Israeli airport violates the kingdom’s air sovereignty.

Al-Mamlaka television said Jordanian authorities lodged a complaint with international bodies over the Israeli airport, without giving further details.

There was no official comment from the Jordanian authorities on the report.

