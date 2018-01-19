Luxembourg Foreign Minister Calls for Palestinian State (VIDEO)

In an interview with the German Daily, Süddeutsche Zeitung Luxembourg Foreign Minister, Jean Asselborn advocated for a Palestinian state, saying that with the leadership of France, many other European nations would join the movement.

If France recognizes Palestine as a state, more countries will follow it, says Luxembourg FM https://t.co/a15aWQx1Jp pic.twitter.com/o5cEvEqnjn — Michael Lee (@MichaelLee2009) January 18, 2018

“We Europeans must show that Palestinians also have a right to their own state,” he said in the article published on Wednesday. “If France would lead the way by recognizing Palestine, other countries would follow, including Luxembourg.”

Other European countries, including Belgium, Slovenia and Ireland have recognized the State of Palestine.

Dublin Council flies Palestinian flag over city hall in ‘gesture of solidarity’ https://t.co/bhe0DOaldx pic.twitter.com/IbXJjKDOFs — RT (@RT_com) May 9, 2017

In 2014, Sweden became the first Western European country to recognize Palestine.

The worldwide movement to declare a State of Palestine has gained momentum after US president Donald Trumps decision to declare Jerusalem the capital of Israel and move the US embassy there, a move that garnered international condemnation and outrage.

Despite US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley's threat, the UN votes to condemn President Trump's Jerusalem decision https://t.co/TRNZjIOvRl — JALAL ABU NAHEL (@jalalnahel) December 23, 2017

(PC, Social Media)