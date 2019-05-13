Netanyahu Announces Location for Golan Heights Settlement to Name after Trump (VIDEO)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed yesterday that a site has been allocated to establish Trump Settlement in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, local media reported.

On Twitter, Netanyahu wrote that the site where the Trump Settlement is to be built has now been designated and construction has already started.

Netanyahu: A Site Set for New Settlement on Golan Heights to be Named After Trump#Palestine #Unews pic.twitter.com/7IjFAF6vgO — Unews Press Agency (@UnewsAgency) May 13, 2019

Times of Israel reported Netanyahu saying at the weekly cabinet meeting:

“This week we mark a year since the US embassy was opened in Jerusalem. We very much appreciate that historic decision by President Trump, just as we very much appreciate his historic decision to recognize Israel’s sovereignty in the Golan Heights.”

Netanyahu added:

“I promised that we would establish a community named after President Trump. I am informing you that we have already located a spot in the Golan where that new community will be established, and that the process has begun.”

This came weeks after US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Israel’s annexation of the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)