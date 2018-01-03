New Israeli Bill Aims to Drive Palestinians Out of Jerusalem

Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, has passed the “United Jerusalem Bill” which makes it necessary for at least 80 MKs to agree to future changes in the status of the holy city in any future deal with the Palestinians, Quds Press has reported. Prior to the approval of this bill, a simple majority of MKs – 61 – was necessary.

“Just now, we ensured that Jerusalem will be united forever,” wrote Education Minister Naftali Bennett on Facebook. “We initiated the law that guards Jerusalem so that it cannot be divided without a huge majority of 80 MKs. The Mount of Olives, the Old City, the Temple Mount (Al-Aqsa Mosque) and the City of David (Silwan) will remain in our hands forever.”

The far-right extremist claimed that this is Israel’s response to the “shameful” UN vote on Jerusalem. “There will be no more political maneuvers that will… tear our capital apart.”

Israel’s Minister of Jerusalem Affairs, Ze’ev Elkin, also hailed the approval of the bill. “I congratulate the Knesset on the approval by a large majority of the amendment to the Basic Law: Jerusalem, which strengthens the defensive wall against those on the left who may try to harm Israeli sovereignty in united Jerusalem in the future.”

East Jerusalem, which was illegally occupied by Israeli in 1967 and officially annexed by the Israeli Knesset in 1980 is recognized as an occupied Palestinian territory under international law.

That status was affirmed time and again by the United Nations Security Council and General Assembly. When the US Administration of Donald Trump attempted to change that status by agreeing to Israel’s definition of all of Jerusalem as it’s capital on December 6, the UN General Assembly responded two weeks later by condemning the US violation of international law with an overwhelming majority.

