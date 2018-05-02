20 Palestinians Displaced in Issawia (VIDEO)

In the last two days, the village of Issawia, East Jerusalem, was stormed by a large number of Israeli forces.

🇵🇸#Palestine : #Video : How do you feel in this was your home?! To be demolished in front of your eyes ?! .

Tens of Palestinians were displaced after demolishing 3 floors building in Issawia village in Jerusalem this morning pic.twitter.com/zXIjPil219 — Shehab News (@ShehabAgencyEn) May 1, 2018

At least 20 Palestinians were displaced after the demolition of a three-floor building, under the pretext of building without permission.

🇵🇸#Palestine :: #Jerusalem :: For the fifth consecutive week, Palestinians performed Friday prayers at the main entrance of Issawia village in protest of the ongoing Israeli assaults on the village . pic.twitter.com/w0Jwwyl0qT — Aya Isleem 🇵🇸 #Gaza (@AyaIsleemEn) March 2, 2018

Issawia, which is cut in half by the Israeli Wall, had been frequently raided by Israeli soldiers. The residents protested against the ongoing assaults by performing their Friday prayers at the main entrance of the village.

