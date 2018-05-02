20 Palestinians Displaced in Issawia (VIDEO)

May 2, 2018 Blog, Videos
(Photo: Wall art, file)

In the last two days, the village of Issawia, East Jerusalem, was stormed by a large number of Israeli forces.

At least 20 Palestinians were displaced after the demolition of a three-floor building, under the pretext of building without permission.

Issawia, which is cut in half by the Israeli Wall, had been frequently raided by Israeli soldiers. The residents protested against the ongoing assaults by performing their Friday prayers at the main entrance of the village.

(PC, Social Media)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*