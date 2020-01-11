Outrage as US Game Show Jeopardy Decides Bethlehem is an Israeli City (VIDEO)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The American TV game show, Jeopardy, has been slammed on social media for judging the Church of the Nativity, which is located in the Palestinian city of Bethlehem, as part of Israel.

Show producers are yet to explain why they would conflate the historic Palestinian city with the relatively new State of Israel.

“At the end of Friday’s round one, only a single, $200 question remained on the board, under the category ‘Where’s that Church?’,” reported the online news platform Media-ite on Saturday.

The clue that was provided for the question was “Built in the 300s A.D., the Church of the Nativity.”

@Jeopardy you have lost a lifetime viewer. Completely unacceptable that you deny that the Church of the Nativity is in Bethlehem, Palestine and insist that it is in Israel. Thank you Katie for telling the truth.. your look towards Alex was priceless. — Bassem Nasir (@bassemnasir) January 11, 2020

Katie Needle, a returning contestant, and the scoreboard leader was the first to buzz, answering “What is Palestine”.

Needle, who comes from Brooklyn, N.Y., seemed surprised when the show-host, Alex Trebek, commented with a “Nope.”

Apparently @Jeopardy had a question today on The Church of the Nativity and when the contestant answered “Palestine,” it was deemed incorrect and the next contestant said “Israel” and it was counted as correct. @Jeopardy please explain. — Deanna ديانا (@deannaothman) January 10, 2020

Seizing the opportunity, Jack McGuire of San Antonio, TX, who was the last-place contestant at that point, quickly answered “What is Israel”, and the answer was deemed correct, raising his total to $2,200 just before a commercial break.

Despite the fact that the historically Christian Palestinian city has kept its Palestinian identity for thousands of years, Jeopardy has decided to redefine the Palestinian city’s historical, cultural, spiritual and even geographical location.

Hey #jeopardy , the Church of the Nativity is in Bethlehem, which is in Palestine, as contestant Katie correctly answered. It is not in Israel. You screwed up. — Bassam Abed (@bassamkabed) January 11, 2020

“The United Nations .. lists the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem as part of Palestine,” said Media-ite, adding that even, “the US State Department clearly defines Bethlehem as inside occupied Palestinian territory”.

Jeopardy mistakes Bethlehem, West Bank, as Israel in last night’s episode. #Jeopardy #Palestine #WestBank #Bethlehem #Nativity #Church #Occupied #Israel #AlexTrebek Posted by American Muslims for Palestine on Saturday, January 11, 2020

Many viewers of the game show were outraged for the obvious mistake, which remains uncorrected.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

