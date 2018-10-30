Palestine Chronicle World Tour: Hawai’i, London, Istanbul, Turin

Dear Palestine Chronicle Readers,

My name is Ramzy Baroud and I am the Editor of the Palestine Chronicle.

I am embarking on the second leg of my world tour that is set to take me to several countries, starting Nov 1.

I am taking advantage of the publishing of my book THE LAST EARTH: A PALESTINIAN STORY to shed light on a new take on the history of the Palestinian people, one in which the refugees are the core theme.

The Last Earth is not the story of the past only, but the present and the future as well. I hope you like the book and come to see me when I arrive to speak in your city.

In the first leg of my tour, I spoke in the US, Canada, England, Scotland, the Netherlands, Austria, New Zealand, Australia and Brazil.

In this second leg, I am scheduled to speak in Hawai’i (US), London (UK), Istanbul (Turkey) and Turin (Italy).

Please see below for more details about each event.

HAWA’I, Honolulu

November 1, 3 pm: HU-M (English Dept.). Title: “Give the Palestinian People the Right to Tell Their Own Stories.”

November 2, 4 pm: UHM Kamakakūokalani Center for Hawaiian Studies. Title: “The Last Earth and New Horizons in Inter/Nationalism: From Palestine to Hawai’i.” A Roundtable featuring Ramzy M. Baroud, Joy Enomoto, and Ali H. Musleh. Moderator: ‘Ilima Long. Dinner reception follows.

November 3, 6 pm: Dinner Reception and Address on “Gaza, BDS, and the Need to Reclaim the Palestinian Narrative”

UK, London

November 16: Hilton London Paddington Hotel. 2018 MEMO Palestine Book Awards with Special Guest Ramzy Baroud

TURKEY, Istanbul

November 17-18: Palestine Addressing the World, Palestine media Forum

ITALY, Turin

December 1: Istituto San Giuseppe. “Giornata ONU di Solidarietà con il popolo palestinese… 70 anni di diritti negati. UN International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People”.