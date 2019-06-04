Palestinian Human Rights Journalist Faces Deportation to Jordan

June 4, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
AA journalist Mustafa al-Kharouf. (Photo: via Social Media)

After five months in an Israeli prison, Palestinian photojournalist Mustafa al-Kharouf faces deportation to Jordan, Al Jazeera reported.

The photojournalist has been living in Jerusalem since 1999. However, throughout that time, 32-year-old Kharouf has struggled to gain permanent residency in Palestine, despite his father’s citizenship status as a Palestinian and his wife’s as a Jerusalemite.

After arriving in Jerusalem over 12 years prior, his parents tried to meet all the requirements demanded by immigration policies in order to win “legal status” as Palestinians within the city. Yet still, their then-18-year-old son was refused residency papers. When Kharouf tried again in 2014 and 2016, he was again refused for “security reasons.”

Adi Lustigman, Kharouf’s attorney, said,

“He had an interim order during some periods, but the rest of the times he has just managed, like many other stateless and status-less Jerusalemites do.”

Amnesty International’s Jerusalem director, Saleh Hijazi, said,

“[Kharouf] must be released immediately and granted permanent residency in East Jerusalem so he can resume his normal life with his wife and child.”

Kharouf and Lustigman believe the rejection may be due to his work as a journalist, documenting human rights abuses.

Then, when Kharouf objected to the Israeli ministry’s decision, he was arrested and imprisoned. Now he faces deportation, however, dozens of international rights groups have jumped to his assistance, urging state authorities to grant him residency.

(TeleSur, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.