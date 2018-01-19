Palestinian Killed, Two Israeli Soldiers Wounded in Israeli Raid in West Bank (VIDEO)

Ahmed Jarrar, 33, was killed in the Israeli raid. (Photo: via Facebook)

Reuters reported that one Palestinian was killed in a raid by Israeli soldiers on the town of Jenin in the occupied West Bank late on Wednesday, Palestinian health officials and local residents said.

Israeli officials declined initially to comment on the incident which was under a military gag order. Jenin residents said shooting could still be heard in the early hours of Thursday morning.

A Palestinian Health Ministry official identified the man killed as Ahmed Jarrar, 33, from Jenin. He was not the person intended to be killed by the Israeli forces, although they had the same first and last names.

It was reported that the actual Ahmed Jarrar was involved in the shooting of Rabbi Raziel Shevah, a resident of an illegal settlement outpost near the Palestinian town of Nablus, who was shot in his car in a drive-by attack on January 9.

The Jarrar family said he left the house half an hour before it was raided and that his whereabouts are still unknown.

Israeli media reported that two Israeli soldiers from the Yamam special commando unit were injured during the raid, one of them is in critical condition.

