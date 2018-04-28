Palestinian Man Launches Hunger Strike in PA Jail

April 28, 2018 Blog, News
Ahmad al-Awartani was arrested over the weekend for a Facebook post criticizing the PA. (Photo: via Facebook)

A Palestinian man, Ahmad al-Awartani, 25, was arrested by Palestine Authority police for a Facebook post in which he criticized the PA. The arrest took place under the so-called Cyber Crimes Law.

During Tuesday’s hearing, the defender refused to answer the judge’s questions. He has reportedly launched a hunger strike to protest his arrest.

A PA court extended his detention for 15 more days and al-Awartani was transferred to Jericho, Al Jazeera reported. His family worries that he may face torture.

Addameer, a Ramallah-based prisoner rights group, described al-Awartani’s arrest as “outrageous”.

(Al Jazeera, PC, Social Media)

