Palestinians Flock to Gaza-Israel Buffer Zone for 52nd Friday (VIDEO)

Palestinians flocked to the Gaza-Israel buffer zone on Friday, where they are holding anti-Israel demonstrations for the 52nd consecutive Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Hundreds of demonstrators could be seen carrying Palestinian flags and banners, according to an Anadolu Agency correspondent covering the protests.

Israeli snipers shot and injured 83 #Palestinians during the Great March of Return on Friday, April 6, 2019. Photos by Abdallah Aljamal, the Palestine Chronicle pic.twitter.com/4pdM6J5MW7 — Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 6, 2019

Gaza’s National Committee for Breaking the Siege (comprised of Gaza-based resistance factions) called on the people of Gaza to take part in Friday’s demonstration.

At least 83 Palestinians were shot and injured by Israeli live fire, including one critical injury.

Nearly 270 Palestinian demonstrators have been killed since Palestinians began holding weekly rallies along the buffer zone in March of last year.

Israeli occupation used strange teargas for the first time against the Palestinians protesters in #Gaza#GreatReturnMarch pic.twitter.com/WtXLgiV1vz — Great Return March (@GreatReturnMa) April 5, 2019

Demonstrators demand the right of Palestinian refugees to return to their homes in historical Palestine from which they were driven in 1948 to make way for the new state of Israel.

They also demand an end to Israel’s 12-year blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has gutted the coastal enclave’s economy and deprived its roughly two million inhabitants of many basic commodities.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)