The Palestinian Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine said yesterday that the Palestinian political regime is run by one party, referring to the Fatah movement led by Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas, Quds Press reported.

PFLP: Abbas is putting the Palestinian cause at stake https://t.co/r9DizJzvHI pic.twitter.com/NPmlYfVR7R — KhamakarPress (@KhamakarPress) August 9, 2018

Omar Shehadeh, senior PFLP leader in Gaza, said in a statement that Abbas

“Insists on gripping the legislative, executive and judicial authorities and illegally controlling the Palestinian National Fund which is the main financial source for the PLO.”

This issue was addressed firmly by Ahed’s mother, Nariman, who was also imprisoned in an Israeli jail and released eight months later. Nariman bravely spoke of the racist notions that made Ahed famous in Western media. https://t.co/QD3i2HHS4n — Ramzy Baroud (@RamzyBaroud) August 9, 2018

He stressed that taking control of the Palestinian National Fund is contrary to the laws of the PLO, stressing that the latest decision taken by Abbas “aimed to tighten partisan and personal grip over the PLO institutions.”

Shehadah said that Abbas’ measures “put the Palestinian cause at stake”.

Important and very sad read by @Hass_Haaretz on the people of #Gaza. "We don’t understand a thing. Both sides say they don’t want war and both sides shell each other like in a war, inviting escalation." https://t.co/CqwnUH30vw — Johanna Wassholm (@johannawass) August 10, 2018

Most of the Palestinian factions criticized Abbas’ decision to control the Palestinian National Fund and his decision to sack the member of the Executive Committee Tayseer Khalid as a chief of the PLO’s department of the Palestinians in the diaspora.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)