Pro-Palestine Candidate Wins New York Primary Elections (VIDEOS)

June 29, 2018 Blog, News, Videos
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who won the Democratic primary in New York, expressed her support for the Palestinians during the Great March of Return. (Photo: via Facebook)

The US Democratic Party was sent into shock this week when a 28-year-old former organizer for Bernie Sanders’ presidential bid ousted a party veteran from his perch in Congress on a campaign of social justice, equality and support of the Palestinian people.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the daughter of working-class immigrants, won the Democratic primary in New York’s 14th Congressional District on Tuesday, beating ten-term incumbent Joe Crowley, who was one of the favorites to become the party leader.

Ocasio-Cortez’s view on Israel and Palestine received extensive media attention. The Democratic candidate expressed her support for the Palestinians during the Great March of Return in Gaza in which over 130 Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces and a further 13,000 were injured.

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted:

“This is a massacre. I hope my peers have the moral courage to call it such. No state or entity is absolved of mass shootings of protesters. There is no justification. Palestinian people deserve basic human dignity, as anyone else.”

Glenn Greenwald, a pundit with The Intercept, said the tweet got a lot of attention because it’s rare to see someone in mainstream politics talking in “such clear moral terms denouncing the Israeli government’s military aggression in that way”.

Asked by Greenwald if she felt she needed to take such a tough stance against Israel despite the political cost, Ocasio-Cortez said she was compelled to take the position she took regarding Palestine on moral grounds.

Referring to civil rights and labor rights protests held in the US in recent years, Ocasio-Cortez added:

“My background is as an educator, an organizer, and an activist. And I think I was primarily compelled on moral grounds because I can only imagine if 60 people were shot and killed in Ferguson, or if 60 people were shot in killed in the West Virginia teacher strikes.”

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez’s former boss, has also taken similarly hard lines against the Israeli government.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

