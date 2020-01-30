Two Palestinian Teenagers Sentenced to 24 Months in Jail

January 30, 2020 Blog, News
Palestinian prisoners Qaid Basiti (18) Muhammad Abu Sneineh (15).

The head of the Committee of Jerusalemite Prisoners, Amjad Abu Asab, said on Wednesday that the Israeli central court sentenced 18-year-old Qaid Basiti and 15-year-old Muhammad Abu Sneineh to 24 months in jail.

The court claimed that, in March 2019, the two Palestinian teenagers set on fire a police station, located in the courtyard of Al Aqsa mosque, using a molotov cocktail combined with fireworks.

Both children were arrested last March, at the age of 17 and 14 years old respectively. Since then, Basiti has been held in Nafha prison, while Abu Sneineh has been held in Damon jail.

According to the Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network Samidoun, “every year, around 700 Palestinian children are brought before Israeli military courts after being arrested, detained and interrogated. The vast majority report some form of torture and abuse, including kicking and beating in military jeeps as well as psychological torture during interrogation, including threats to arrest family members.”

185 children are currently held in Israeli prisons, according to Addameer.

(Palestine Chronicle, QNN, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.