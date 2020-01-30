Two Palestinian Teenagers Sentenced to 24 Months in Jail

The head of the Committee of Jerusalemite Prisoners, Amjad Abu Asab, said on Wednesday that the Israeli central court sentenced 18-year-old Qaid Basiti and 15-year-old Muhammad Abu Sneineh to 24 months in jail.

Israel Relocates 33 Palestinian Child Prisoners outside the West Bank in Violation of Law https://t.co/ljqur6CHCB — Barbara Williams (@WorldPulseRadio) January 23, 2020

The court claimed that, in March 2019, the two Palestinian teenagers set on fire a police station, located in the courtyard of Al Aqsa mosque, using a molotov cocktail combined with fireworks.

Both children were arrested last March, at the age of 17 and 14 years old respectively. Since then, Basiti has been held in Nafha prison, while Abu Sneineh has been held in Damon jail.

According to the Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network Samidoun, “every year, around 700 Palestinian children are brought before Israeli military courts after being arrested, detained and interrogated. The vast majority report some form of torture and abuse, including kicking and beating in military jeeps as well as psychological torture during interrogation, including threats to arrest family members.”

185 children are currently held in Israeli prisons, according to Addameer.

(Palestine Chronicle, QNN, Social Media)